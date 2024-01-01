Costa Rican colóns to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert CRC to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
576.29 lkr

₡1.000 CRC = Sr0.5763 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CRC to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.58070.5922
Low0.56960.5696
Average0.57470.5784
Change-0.40%-1.41%
1 CRC to LKR stats

The performance of CRC to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5807 and a 30 day low of 0.5696. This means the 30 day average was 0.5747. The change for CRC to LKR was -0.40.

The performance of CRC to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5922 and a 90 day low of 0.5696. This means the 90 day average was 0.5784. The change for CRC to LKR was -1.41.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CRC0.57629 LKR
5 CRC2.88146 LKR
10 CRC5.76292 LKR
20 CRC11.52584 LKR
50 CRC28.81460 LKR
100 CRC57.62920 LKR
250 CRC144.07300 LKR
500 CRC288.14600 LKR
1000 CRC576.29200 LKR
2000 CRC1,152.58400 LKR
5000 CRC2,881.46000 LKR
10000 CRC5,762.92000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 LKR1.73523 CRC
5 LKR8.67615 CRC
10 LKR17.35230 CRC
20 LKR34.70460 CRC
50 LKR86.76150 CRC
100 LKR173.52300 CRC
250 LKR433.80750 CRC
500 LKR867.61500 CRC
1000 LKR1,735.23000 CRC
2000 LKR3,470.46000 CRC
5000 LKR8,676.15000 CRC
10000 LKR17,352.30000 CRC