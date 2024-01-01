Costa Rican colóns to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert CRC to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
28.55 ghs

₡1.000 CRC = GH¢0.02855 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CRC to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CRC to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02860.0286
Low0.02740.0263
Average0.02800.0274
Change2.40%8.41%
View full history

1 CRC to GHS stats

The performance of CRC to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0286 and a 30 day low of 0.0274. This means the 30 day average was 0.0280. The change for CRC to GHS was 2.40.

The performance of CRC to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0286 and a 90 day low of 0.0263. This means the 90 day average was 0.0274. The change for CRC to GHS was 8.41.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CRC0.02855 GHS
5 CRC0.14277 GHS
10 CRC0.28553 GHS
20 CRC0.57107 GHS
50 CRC1.42767 GHS
100 CRC2.85534 GHS
250 CRC7.13835 GHS
500 CRC14.27670 GHS
1000 CRC28.55340 GHS
2000 CRC57.10680 GHS
5000 CRC142.76700 GHS
10000 CRC285.53400 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Costa Rican Colón
1 GHS35.02210 CRC
5 GHS175.11050 CRC
10 GHS350.22100 CRC
20 GHS700.44200 CRC
50 GHS1,751.10500 CRC
100 GHS3,502.21000 CRC
250 GHS8,755.52500 CRC
500 GHS17,511.05000 CRC
1000 GHS35,022.10000 CRC
2000 GHS70,044.20000 CRC
5000 GHS175,110.50000 CRC
10000 GHS350,221.00000 CRC