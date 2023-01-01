1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Costa Rican colóns

Convert GHS to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
47,528.80 crc

1.00000 GHS = 47.52880 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:28 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GHS to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 CRC
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.046687.13211.433371.650010.961918.5491
1GBP1.1535411.20735100.5151.653531.903441.1095921.3981
1USD0.95550.82826183.25251.369551.576540.919117.7232
1INR0.01147680.009948770.012011710.01645060.01893690.01103990.212885

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Costa Rican Colón
1 GHS47.52880 CRC
5 GHS237.64400 CRC
10 GHS475.28800 CRC
20 GHS950.57600 CRC
50 GHS2376.44000 CRC
100 GHS4752.88000 CRC
250 GHS11882.20000 CRC
500 GHS23764.40000 CRC
1000 GHS47528.80000 CRC
2000 GHS95057.60000 CRC
5000 GHS237644.00000 CRC
10000 GHS475288.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CRC0.02104 GHS
5 CRC0.10520 GHS
10 CRC0.21040 GHS
20 CRC0.42080 GHS
50 CRC1.05200 GHS
100 CRC2.10399 GHS
250 CRC5.25997 GHS
500 CRC10.51995 GHS
1000 CRC21.03990 GHS
2000 CRC42.07980 GHS
5000 CRC105.19950 GHS
10000 CRC210.39900 GHS