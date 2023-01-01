2000 Ghanaian cedis to Costa Rican colóns
Convert GHS to CRC at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Costa Rican colóns
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Costa Rican Colón
|1 GHS
|47.52880 CRC
|5 GHS
|237.64400 CRC
|10 GHS
|475.28800 CRC
|20 GHS
|950.57600 CRC
|50 GHS
|2376.44000 CRC
|100 GHS
|4752.88000 CRC
|250 GHS
|11882.20000 CRC
|500 GHS
|23764.40000 CRC
|1000 GHS
|47528.80000 CRC
|2000 GHS
|95057.60000 CRC
|5000 GHS
|237644.00000 CRC
|10000 GHS
|475288.00000 CRC