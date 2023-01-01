1 Swiss franc to Botswanan pulas

1 chf
15.03 bwp

1.00000 CHF = 15.02520 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:55 UTC
CHF to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 BWP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Botswanan Pula
1 CHF15.02520 BWP
5 CHF75.12600 BWP
10 CHF150.25200 BWP
20 CHF300.50400 BWP
50 CHF751.26000 BWP
100 CHF1502.52000 BWP
250 CHF3756.30000 BWP
500 CHF7512.60000 BWP
1000 CHF15025.20000 BWP
2000 CHF30050.40000 BWP
5000 CHF75126.00000 BWP
10000 CHF150252.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Swiss Franc
1 BWP0.06655 CHF
5 BWP0.33277 CHF
10 BWP0.66555 CHF
20 BWP1.33109 CHF
50 BWP3.32773 CHF
100 BWP6.65547 CHF
250 BWP16.63867 CHF
500 BWP33.27735 CHF
1000 BWP66.55470 CHF
2000 BWP133.10940 CHF
5000 BWP332.77350 CHF
10000 BWP665.54700 CHF