5 Botswanan pulas to Swiss francs

Convert BWP to CHF at the real exchange rate

5 bwp
0.33 chf

1.000 BWP = 0.06606 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.9880.9411.3621.3791.6940.8041.552
1 ZAR0.05310.050.0720.0730.0890.0420.082
1 EUR1.06320.17511.4481.4651.7990.8541.649
1 SGD0.73413.9380.69111.0121.2430.591.139

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Swiss Franc
1 BWP0.06606 CHF
5 BWP0.33032 CHF
10 BWP0.66064 CHF
20 BWP1.32127 CHF
50 BWP3.30318 CHF
100 BWP6.60635 CHF
250 BWP16.51587 CHF
500 BWP33.03175 CHF
1000 BWP66.06350 CHF
2000 BWP132.12700 CHF
5000 BWP330.31750 CHF
10000 BWP660.63500 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Botswanan Pula
1 CHF15.13690 BWP
5 CHF75.68450 BWP
10 CHF151.36900 BWP
20 CHF302.73800 BWP
50 CHF756.84500 BWP
100 CHF1,513.69000 BWP
250 CHF3,784.22500 BWP
500 CHF7,568.45000 BWP
1000 CHF15,136.90000 BWP
2000 CHF30,273.80000 BWP
5000 CHF75,684.50000 BWP
10000 CHF151,369.00000 BWP