10 thousand Swiss francs to Botswanan pulas

Convert CHF to BWP at the real exchange rate

10000 chf
150269 bwp

1.00000 CHF = 15.02690 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:57 UTC
50+ currencies in one account

CHF to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 BWP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.056587.72651.434091.642440.9677518.3938
1GBP1.1539311.21915101.2321.654871.89531.1167221.2255
1USD0.94650.820244183.0351.35741.554610.91617.4101
1INR0.01139910.009878290.012043110.01634730.01872230.01103150.209672

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Botswanan Pula
1 CHF15.02690 BWP
5 CHF75.13450 BWP
10 CHF150.26900 BWP
20 CHF300.53800 BWP
50 CHF751.34500 BWP
100 CHF1502.69000 BWP
250 CHF3756.72500 BWP
500 CHF7513.45000 BWP
1000 CHF15026.90000 BWP
2000 CHF30053.80000 BWP
5000 CHF75134.50000 BWP
10000 CHF150269.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Swiss Franc
1 BWP0.06655 CHF
5 BWP0.33274 CHF
10 BWP0.66547 CHF
20 BWP1.33095 CHF
50 BWP3.32737 CHF
100 BWP6.65474 CHF
250 BWP16.63685 CHF
500 BWP33.27370 CHF
1000 BWP66.54740 CHF
2000 BWP133.09480 CHF
5000 BWP332.73700 CHF
10000 BWP665.47400 CHF