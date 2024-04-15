100 Brazilian reais to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert BRL to IDR at the real exchange rate

100 brl
305,983 idr

1.000 BRL = 3,060 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06388.7361.4631.6450.97117.741
1 GBP1.17211.245104.0021.7151.9281.13820.793
1 USD0.9410.803183.5131.3771.5480.91416.696
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

How to convert Brazilian reais to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BRL3,059.83000 IDR
5 BRL15,299.15000 IDR
10 BRL30,598.30000 IDR
20 BRL61,196.60000 IDR
50 BRL152,991.50000 IDR
100 BRL305,983.00000 IDR
250 BRL764,957.50000 IDR
500 BRL1,529,915.00000 IDR
1000 BRL3,059,830.00000 IDR
2000 BRL6,119,660.00000 IDR
5000 BRL15,299,150.00000 IDR
10000 BRL30,598,300.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Brazilian Real
1 IDR0.00033 BRL
5 IDR0.00163 BRL
10 IDR0.00327 BRL
20 IDR0.00654 BRL
50 IDR0.01634 BRL
100 IDR0.03268 BRL
250 IDR0.08170 BRL
500 IDR0.16341 BRL
1000 IDR0.32682 BRL
2000 IDR0.65363 BRL
5000 IDR1.63408 BRL
10000 IDR3.26816 BRL