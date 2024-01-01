1 Indonesian rupiah to Brazilian reais

Convert IDR to BRL at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = R$0.0003639 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
IDR to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BRL
1 IDR to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change-0.89%1.50%
1 IDR to BRL stats

The performance of IDR to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for IDR to BRL was -0.89.

The performance of IDR to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for IDR to BRL was 1.50.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD184.3860.951.3431.5391.3990.797.784
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0170.0090.092
1 EUR1.05388.86311.4151.621.4730.8328.197
1 SGD0.74462.8180.70711.1461.0410.5885.794

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Brazilian Real
1 IDR0.00036 BRL
5 IDR0.00182 BRL
10 IDR0.00364 BRL
20 IDR0.00728 BRL
50 IDR0.01819 BRL
100 IDR0.03639 BRL
250 IDR0.09097 BRL
500 IDR0.18194 BRL
1000 IDR0.36389 BRL
2000 IDR0.72778 BRL
5000 IDR1.81945 BRL
10000 IDR3.63889 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BRL2,748.09000 IDR
5 BRL13,740.45000 IDR
10 BRL27,480.90000 IDR
20 BRL54,961.80000 IDR
50 BRL137,404.50000 IDR
100 BRL274,809.00000 IDR
250 BRL687,022.50000 IDR
500 BRL1,374,045.00000 IDR
1000 BRL2,748,090.00000 IDR
2000 BRL5,496,180.00000 IDR
5000 BRL13,740,450.00000 IDR
10000 BRL27,480,900.00000 IDR