5 Bolivian bolivianos to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BOB to LKR at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = Sr42.02 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 BOB to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High42.487744.1223
Low42.021942.0219
Average42.303242.8615
Change-0.76%-3.51%
View full history

1 BOB to LKR stats

The performance of BOB to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 42.4877 and a 30 day low of 42.0219. This means the 30 day average was 42.3032. The change for BOB to LKR was -0.76.

The performance of BOB to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 44.1223 and a 90 day low of 42.0219. This means the 90 day average was 42.8615. The change for BOB to LKR was -3.51.

Track market ratesView BOB to LKR chart

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.396971.5851,725.210.9440.788155.09558.922
1 CAD0.7161695.8031,235.510.6760.565111.07242.197
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.160.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BOB42.02190 LKR
5 BOB210.10950 LKR
10 BOB420.21900 LKR
20 BOB840.43800 LKR
50 BOB2,101.09500 LKR
100 BOB4,202.19000 LKR
250 BOB10,505.47500 LKR
500 BOB21,010.95000 LKR
1000 BOB42,021.90000 LKR
2000 BOB84,043.80000 LKR
5000 BOB210,109.50000 LKR
10000 BOB420,219.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bolivian Boliviano
1 LKR0.02380 BOB
5 LKR0.11899 BOB
10 LKR0.23797 BOB
20 LKR0.47594 BOB
50 LKR1.18986 BOB
100 LKR2.37971 BOB
250 LKR5.94928 BOB
500 LKR11.89855 BOB
1000 LKR23.79710 BOB
2000 LKR47.59420 BOB
5000 LKR118.98550 BOB
10000 LKR237.97100 BOB