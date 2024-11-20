Bolivian boliviano to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 42.022 today, reflecting a -0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.592% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 42.440 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 41.958 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.546% decrease in value.