100 Bolivian bolivianos to Ghanaian cedis

Convert BOB to GHS at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = GH¢2.280 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GHS
1 BOB to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.38872.3887
Low2.27832.2451
Average2.34312.2969
Change-1.69%1.56%
View full history

1 BOB to GHS stats

The performance of BOB to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3887 and a 30 day low of 2.2783. This means the 30 day average was 2.3431. The change for BOB to GHS was -1.69.

The performance of BOB to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3887 and a 90 day low of 2.2451. This means the 90 day average was 2.2969. The change for BOB to GHS was 1.56.

Track market ratesView BOB to GHS chart

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.397971.5851,725.210.9440.789154.95558.898
1 CAD0.7161695.7041,235.340.6760.565110.95642.174
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.1590.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BOB2.28013 GHS
5 BOB11.40065 GHS
10 BOB22.80130 GHS
20 BOB45.60260 GHS
50 BOB114.00650 GHS
100 BOB228.01300 GHS
250 BOB570.03250 GHS
500 BOB1,140.06500 GHS
1000 BOB2,280.13000 GHS
2000 BOB4,560.26000 GHS
5000 BOB11,400.65000 GHS
10000 BOB22,801.30000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bolivian Boliviano
1 GHS0.43857 BOB
5 GHS2.19286 BOB
10 GHS4.38572 BOB
20 GHS8.77144 BOB
50 GHS21.92860 BOB
100 GHS43.85720 BOB
250 GHS109.64300 BOB
500 GHS219.28600 BOB
1000 GHS438.57200 BOB
2000 GHS877.14400 BOB
5000 GHS2,192.86000 BOB
10000 GHS4,385.72000 BOB