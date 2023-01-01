500 Ghanaian cedis to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert GHS to BOB at the real exchange rate

500 ghs
307.40 bob

1.00000 GHS = 0.61481 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GHS to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 BOB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.046987.1571.433891.64970.96218.5486
1GBP1.1535411.20765100.541.654061.903011.109721.3967
1USD0.95520.828054183.25251.369651.57580.918917.7176
1INR0.01147350.00994630.012011710.01645180.01892790.01103750.212818

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bolivian Boliviano
1 GHS0.61481 BOB
5 GHS3.07403 BOB
10 GHS6.14805 BOB
20 GHS12.29610 BOB
50 GHS30.74025 BOB
100 GHS61.48050 BOB
250 GHS153.70125 BOB
500 GHS307.40250 BOB
1000 GHS614.80500 BOB
2000 GHS1229.61000 BOB
5000 GHS3074.02500 BOB
10000 GHS6148.05000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BOB1.62653 GHS
5 BOB8.13265 GHS
10 BOB16.26530 GHS
20 BOB32.53060 GHS
50 BOB81.32650 GHS
100 BOB162.65300 GHS
250 BOB406.63250 GHS
500 BOB813.26500 GHS
1000 BOB1626.53000 GHS
2000 BOB3253.06000 GHS
5000 BOB8132.65000 GHS
10000 BOB16265.30000 GHS