CFA francs BCEAO to Georgian laris today

Convert XOF to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
4.53 gel

1.00000 XOF = 0.00453 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7985631.371750.916751.5297510.12251.34015817.518
1 GBP1.2522511.717771.148171.9156312.67591.67821023.74
1 CAD0.7289960.58214910.6683131.115187.379260.976964595.967
1 EUR1.09080.870951.496311.6686611.04161.46184891.749

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Georgian Lari
1 XOF0.00453 GEL
5 XOF0.02265 GEL
10 XOF0.04529 GEL
20 XOF0.09059 GEL
50 XOF0.22647 GEL
100 XOF0.45293 GEL
250 XOF1.13233 GEL
500 XOF2.26467 GEL
1000 XOF4.52934 GEL
2000 XOF9.05868 GEL
5000 XOF22.64670 GEL
10000 XOF45.29340 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GEL220.78300 XOF
5 GEL1103.91500 XOF
10 GEL2207.83000 XOF
20 GEL4415.66000 XOF
50 GEL11039.15000 XOF
100 GEL22078.30000 XOF
250 GEL55195.75000 XOF
500 GEL110391.50000 XOF
1000 GEL220783.00000 XOF
2000 GEL441566.00000 XOF
5000 GEL1103915.00000 XOF
10000 GEL2207830.00000 XOF