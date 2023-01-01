East Caribbean dollars to Omani rials today

Convert XCD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1000 xcd
142.059 omr

1.00000 XCD = 0.14206 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.090390.83941.4961.668020.9641518.7626
1 GBP1.1481111.25175104.2911.717531.915021.1069521.541
1 USD0.917150.798882183.3161.37211.529870.884317.2087
1 INR0.01100840.009588570.012002510.01646860.01836230.01061380.206547

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Omani Rial
1 XCD0.14206 OMR
5 XCD0.71029 OMR
10 XCD1.42059 OMR
20 XCD2.84118 OMR
50 XCD7.10295 OMR
100 XCD14.20590 OMR
250 XCD35.51475 OMR
500 XCD71.02950 OMR
1000 XCD142.05900 OMR
2000 XCD284.11800 OMR
5000 XCD710.29500 OMR
10000 XCD1420.59000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / East Caribbean Dollar
1 OMR7.03933 XCD
5 OMR35.19665 XCD
10 OMR70.39330 XCD
20 OMR140.78660 XCD
50 OMR351.96650 XCD
100 OMR703.93300 XCD
250 OMR1759.83250 XCD
500 OMR3519.66500 XCD
1000 OMR7039.33000 XCD
2000 OMR14078.66000 XCD
5000 OMR35196.65000 XCD
10000 OMR70393.30000 XCD