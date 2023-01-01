Samoan talas to Serbian dinars today

Convert WST to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
39,244.80 rsd

1.00000 WST = 39.24480 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87071.0900590.84591.495771.668660.963818.7574
1 GBP1.148511.2519104.3351.717861.916421.1069321.5424
1 USD0.917450.798786183.3411.37221.530810.884217.2078
1 INR0.01100770.009584550.011998910.01646490.0183680.01060940.206475

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Serbian Dinar
1 WST39.24480 RSD
5 WST196.22400 RSD
10 WST392.44800 RSD
20 WST784.89600 RSD
50 WST1962.24000 RSD
100 WST3924.48000 RSD
250 WST9811.20000 RSD
500 WST19622.40000 RSD
1000 WST39244.80000 RSD
2000 WST78489.60000 RSD
5000 WST196224.00000 RSD
10000 WST392448.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 RSD0.02548 WST
5 RSD0.12741 WST
10 RSD0.25481 WST
20 RSD0.50962 WST
50 RSD1.27405 WST
100 RSD2.54811 WST
250 RSD6.37027 WST
500 RSD12.74055 WST
1000 RSD25.48110 WST
2000 RSD50.96220 WST
5000 RSD127.40550 WST
10000 RSD254.81100 WST