1000 wst
1266550 mnt

1.00000 WST = 1266.55000 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:14
How to convert Samoan talas to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Mongolian Tugrik
1 WST1266.55000 MNT
5 WST6332.75000 MNT
10 WST12665.50000 MNT
20 WST25331.00000 MNT
50 WST63327.50000 MNT
100 WST126655.00000 MNT
250 WST316637.50000 MNT
500 WST633275.00000 MNT
1000 WST1266550.00000 MNT
2000 WST2533100.00000 MNT
5000 WST6332750.00000 MNT
10000 WST12665500.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Samoan Tala
1 MNT0.00079 WST
5 MNT0.00395 WST
10 MNT0.00790 WST
20 MNT0.01579 WST
50 MNT0.03948 WST
100 MNT0.07895 WST
250 MNT0.19739 WST
500 MNT0.39477 WST
1000 MNT0.78955 WST
2000 MNT1.57909 WST
5000 MNT3.94773 WST
10000 MNT7.89546 WST