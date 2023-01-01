Samoan talas to Comorian francs today

Convert WST to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
164,276 kmf

1.00000 WST = 164.27600 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.91771.5316318.67641.372450.79904183.33751.34015
1 EUR1.089711.6690220.35171.495560.870790.81291.46036
1 AUD0.65290.599156112.19380.8960730.52169454.41110.874984
1 ZAR0.05354370.0491360.082008710.07348580.04278354.462180.0717563

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Comorian Franc
1 WST164.27600 KMF
5 WST821.38000 KMF
10 WST1642.76000 KMF
20 WST3285.52000 KMF
50 WST8213.80000 KMF
100 WST16427.60000 KMF
250 WST41069.00000 KMF
500 WST82138.00000 KMF
1000 WST164276.00000 KMF
2000 WST328552.00000 KMF
5000 WST821380.00000 KMF
10000 WST1642760.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Samoan Tala
1 KMF0.00609 WST
5 KMF0.03044 WST
10 KMF0.06087 WST
20 KMF0.12175 WST
50 KMF0.30437 WST
100 KMF0.60873 WST
250 KMF1.52183 WST
500 KMF3.04367 WST
1000 KMF6.08733 WST
2000 KMF12.17466 WST
5000 KMF30.43665 WST
10000 KMF60.87330 WST