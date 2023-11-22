10 US dollars to Ugandan shillings

Convert USD to UGX at the real exchange rate

10 usd
37870 ugx

1.00000 USD = 3787.00000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:41
How to convert US dollars to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 USD3787.00000 UGX
5 USD18935.00000 UGX
10 USD37870.00000 UGX
20 USD75740.00000 UGX
50 USD189350.00000 UGX
100 USD378700.00000 UGX
250 USD946750.00000 UGX
500 USD1893500.00000 UGX
1000 USD3787000.00000 UGX
2000 USD7574000.00000 UGX
5000 USD18935000.00000 UGX
10000 USD37870000.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / US Dollar
1 UGX0.00026 USD
5 UGX0.00132 USD
10 UGX0.00264 USD
20 UGX0.00528 USD
50 UGX0.01320 USD
100 UGX0.02641 USD
250 UGX0.06602 USD
500 UGX0.13203 USD
1000 UGX0.26406 USD
2000 UGX0.52812 USD
5000 UGX1.32031 USD
10000 UGX2.64061 USD