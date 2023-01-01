1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Qatari rials

Convert TWD to QAR at the real exchange rate

1000 twd
116.33 qar

1.00000 TWD = 0.11633 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.333450.7867821.34971.498027.81465146.8250.91875
1 SGD0.74993410.5900351.012191.123415.86047110.1090.689025
1 GBP1.2711.6948111.715471.903989.93242186.6151.16754
1 CAD0.7409050.987960.58293111.109895.78992108.7830.680729

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 TWD0.11633 QAR
5 TWD0.58166 QAR
10 TWD1.16332 QAR
20 TWD2.32664 QAR
50 TWD5.81660 QAR
100 TWD11.63320 QAR
250 TWD29.08300 QAR
500 TWD58.16600 QAR
1000 TWD116.33200 QAR
2000 TWD232.66400 QAR
5000 TWD581.66000 QAR
10000 TWD1163.32000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / New Taiwan Dollar
1 QAR8.59609 TWD
5 QAR42.98045 TWD
10 QAR85.96090 TWD
20 QAR171.92180 TWD
50 QAR429.80450 TWD
100 QAR859.60900 TWD
250 QAR2149.02250 TWD
500 QAR4298.04500 TWD
1000 QAR8596.09000 TWD
2000 QAR17192.18000 TWD
5000 QAR42980.45000 TWD
10000 QAR85960.90000 TWD