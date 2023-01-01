1 New Taiwan dollar to Malaysian ringgits

Convert TWD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1 twd
0.15 myr

1.00000 TWD = 0.14919 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TWD0.14919 MYR
5 TWD0.74597 MYR
10 TWD1.49194 MYR
20 TWD2.98388 MYR
50 TWD7.45970 MYR
100 TWD14.91940 MYR
250 TWD37.29850 MYR
500 TWD74.59700 MYR
1000 TWD149.19400 MYR
2000 TWD298.38800 MYR
5000 TWD745.97000 MYR
10000 TWD1491.94000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MYR6.70269 TWD
5 MYR33.51345 TWD
10 MYR67.02690 TWD
20 MYR134.05380 TWD
50 MYR335.13450 TWD
100 MYR670.26900 TWD
250 MYR1675.67250 TWD
500 MYR3351.34500 TWD
1000 MYR6702.69000 TWD
2000 MYR13405.38000 TWD
5000 MYR33513.45000 TWD
10000 MYR67026.90000 TWD