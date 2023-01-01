1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Australian dollars

Convert TWD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1000 twd
47.82 aud

1.00000 TWD = 0.04782 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 CAD0.7409050.987960.58293111.109895.78992108.7830.680729

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to AUD rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 TWD0.04782 AUD
5 TWD0.23911 AUD
10 TWD0.47822 AUD
20 TWD0.95643 AUD
50 TWD2.39108 AUD
100 TWD4.78217 AUD
250 TWD11.95542 AUD
500 TWD23.91085 AUD
1000 TWD47.82170 AUD
2000 TWD95.64340 AUD
5000 TWD239.10850 AUD
10000 TWD478.21700 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AUD20.91100 TWD
5 AUD104.55500 TWD
10 AUD209.11000 TWD
20 AUD418.22000 TWD
50 AUD1045.55000 TWD
100 AUD2091.10000 TWD
250 AUD5227.75000 TWD
500 AUD10455.50000 TWD
1000 AUD20911.00000 TWD
2000 AUD41822.00000 TWD
5000 AUD104555.00000 TWD
10000 AUD209110.00000 TWD