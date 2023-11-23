50 Australian dollars to New Taiwan dollars

Convert AUD to TWD at the real exchange rate

50 aud
1036.51 twd

1.00000 AUD = 20.73020 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8721.0990.81281.49151.662220.9624518.7355
1 GBP1.1467911.24995104.1391.710371.906141.1037321.4848
1 USD0.917450.800032183.31451.368351.524970.8829517.1885
1 INR0.01101170.009602550.012002710.01642390.01830380.01059780.206309

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AUD20.73020 TWD
5 AUD103.65100 TWD
10 AUD207.30200 TWD
20 AUD414.60400 TWD
50 AUD1036.51000 TWD
100 AUD2073.02000 TWD
250 AUD5182.55000 TWD
500 AUD10365.10000 TWD
1000 AUD20730.20000 TWD
2000 AUD41460.40000 TWD
5000 AUD103651.00000 TWD
10000 AUD207302.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 TWD0.04824 AUD
5 TWD0.24119 AUD
10 TWD0.48239 AUD
20 TWD0.96477 AUD
50 TWD2.41194 AUD
100 TWD4.82387 AUD
250 TWD12.05968 AUD
500 TWD24.11935 AUD
1000 TWD48.23870 AUD
2000 TWD96.47740 AUD
5000 TWD241.19350 AUD
10000 TWD482.38700 AUD