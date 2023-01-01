10 thousand Turkish liras to Qatari rials

Convert TRY to QAR at the real exchange rate

10000 try
1260.66 qar

1.00000 TRY = 0.12607 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Qatari Rial
1 TRY0.12607 QAR
5 TRY0.63033 QAR
10 TRY1.26066 QAR
20 TRY2.52132 QAR
50 TRY6.30330 QAR
100 TRY12.60660 QAR
250 TRY31.51650 QAR
500 TRY63.03300 QAR
1000 TRY126.06600 QAR
2000 TRY252.13200 QAR
5000 TRY630.33000 QAR
10000 TRY1260.66000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Turkish Lira
1 QAR7.93233 TRY
5 QAR39.66165 TRY
10 QAR79.32330 TRY
20 QAR158.64660 TRY
50 QAR396.61650 TRY
100 QAR793.23300 TRY
250 QAR1983.08250 TRY
500 QAR3966.16500 TRY
1000 QAR7932.33000 TRY
2000 QAR15864.66000 TRY
5000 QAR39661.65000 TRY
10000 QAR79323.30000 TRY