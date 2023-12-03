250 Turkish liras to Hong Kong dollars

Convert TRY to HKD at the real exchange rate

250 try
67.59 hkd

1.00000 TRY = 0.27035 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TRY0.27035 HKD
5 TRY1.35173 HKD
10 TRY2.70345 HKD
20 TRY5.40690 HKD
50 TRY13.51725 HKD
100 TRY27.03450 HKD
250 TRY67.58625 HKD
500 TRY135.17250 HKD
1000 TRY270.34500 HKD
2000 TRY540.69000 HKD
5000 TRY1351.72500 HKD
10000 TRY2703.45000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Turkish Lira
100 HKD369.89800 TRY
200 HKD739.79600 TRY
300 HKD1109.69400 TRY
500 HKD1849.49000 TRY
1000 HKD3698.98000 TRY
2000 HKD7397.96000 TRY
2500 HKD9247.45000 TRY
3000 HKD11096.94000 TRY
4000 HKD14795.92000 TRY
5000 HKD18494.90000 TRY
10000 HKD36989.80000 TRY
20000 HKD73979.60000 TRY