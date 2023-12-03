20 Turkish liras to Australian dollars

Convert TRY to AUD at the real exchange rate

20 try
1.04 aud

1.00000 TRY = 0.05182 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

How to convert Turkish liras to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Australian Dollar
1 TRY0.05182 AUD
5 TRY0.25912 AUD
10 TRY0.51823 AUD
20 TRY1.03647 AUD
50 TRY2.59117 AUD
100 TRY5.18233 AUD
250 TRY12.95583 AUD
500 TRY25.91165 AUD
1000 TRY51.82330 AUD
2000 TRY103.64660 AUD
5000 TRY259.11650 AUD
10000 TRY518.23300 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 AUD19.29630 TRY
5 AUD96.48150 TRY
10 AUD192.96300 TRY
20 AUD385.92600 TRY
50 AUD964.81500 TRY
100 AUD1929.63000 TRY
250 AUD4824.07500 TRY
500 AUD9648.15000 TRY
1000 AUD19296.30000 TRY
2000 AUD38592.60000 TRY
5000 AUD96481.50000 TRY
10000 AUD192963.00000 TRY