1 Tunisian dinar to Norwegian kroner

Convert TND to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 tnd
3.43 nok

1.00000 TND = 3.43141 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 TND3.43141 NOK
5 TND17.15705 NOK
10 TND34.31410 NOK
20 TND68.62820 NOK
50 TND171.57050 NOK
100 TND343.14100 NOK
250 TND857.85250 NOK
500 TND1715.70500 NOK
1000 TND3431.41000 NOK
2000 TND6862.82000 NOK
5000 TND17157.05000 NOK
10000 TND34314.10000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Tunisian Dinar
1 NOK0.29143 TND
5 NOK1.45713 TND
10 NOK2.91426 TND
20 NOK5.82852 TND
50 NOK14.57130 TND
100 NOK29.14260 TND
250 NOK72.85650 TND
500 NOK145.71300 TND
1000 NOK291.42600 TND
2000 NOK582.85200 TND
5000 NOK1457.13000 TND
10000 NOK2914.26000 TND