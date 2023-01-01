1 Turkmenistani manat to Saudi riyals

Convert TMT to SAR at the real exchange rate

1 tmt
1.07 sar

1.00000 TMT = 1.07333 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Saudi Riyal
1 TMT1.07333 SAR
5 TMT5.36665 SAR
10 TMT10.73330 SAR
20 TMT21.46660 SAR
50 TMT53.66650 SAR
100 TMT107.33300 SAR
250 TMT268.33250 SAR
500 TMT536.66500 SAR
1000 TMT1073.33000 SAR
2000 TMT2146.66000 SAR
5000 TMT5366.65000 SAR
10000 TMT10733.30000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Turkmenistani Manat
1 SAR0.93168 TMT
5 SAR4.65838 TMT
10 SAR9.31677 TMT
20 SAR18.63354 TMT
50 SAR46.58385 TMT
100 SAR93.16770 TMT
250 SAR232.91925 TMT
500 SAR465.83850 TMT
1000 SAR931.67700 TMT
2000 SAR1863.35400 TMT
5000 SAR4658.38500 TMT
10000 SAR9316.77000 TMT