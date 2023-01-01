100 Turkmenistani manats to Norwegian kroner

Convert TMT to NOK at the real exchange rate

100 tmt
305.41 nok

1.00000 TMT = 3.05413 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Norwegian Krone
1 TMT3.05413 NOK
5 TMT15.27065 NOK
10 TMT30.54130 NOK
20 TMT61.08260 NOK
50 TMT152.70650 NOK
100 TMT305.41300 NOK
250 TMT763.53250 NOK
500 TMT1527.06500 NOK
1000 TMT3054.13000 NOK
2000 TMT6108.26000 NOK
5000 TMT15270.65000 NOK
10000 TMT30541.30000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Turkmenistani Manat
1 NOK0.32743 TMT
5 NOK1.63713 TMT
10 NOK3.27425 TMT
20 NOK6.54850 TMT
50 NOK16.37125 TMT
100 NOK32.74250 TMT
250 NOK81.85625 TMT
500 NOK163.71250 TMT
1000 NOK327.42500 TMT
2000 NOK654.85000 TMT
5000 NOK1637.12500 TMT
10000 NOK3274.25000 TMT