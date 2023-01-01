1 thousand Turkmenistani manats to Euros

Convert TMT to EUR at the real exchange rate

1000 tmt
261.51 eur

1.00000 TMT = 0.26151 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Euro
1 TMT0.26151 EUR
5 TMT1.30757 EUR
10 TMT2.61515 EUR
20 TMT5.23030 EUR
50 TMT13.07575 EUR
100 TMT26.15150 EUR
250 TMT65.37875 EUR
500 TMT130.75750 EUR
1000 TMT261.51500 EUR
2000 TMT523.03000 EUR
5000 TMT1307.57500 EUR
10000 TMT2615.15000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Turkmenistani Manat
1 EUR3.82388 TMT
5 EUR19.11940 TMT
10 EUR38.23880 TMT
20 EUR76.47760 TMT
50 EUR191.19400 TMT
100 EUR382.38800 TMT
250 EUR955.97000 TMT
500 EUR1911.94000 TMT
1000 EUR3823.88000 TMT
2000 EUR7647.76000 TMT
5000 EUR19119.40000 TMT
10000 EUR38238.80000 TMT