5000 Tajikistani somonis to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert TJS to BTN at the real exchange rate

5,000 tjs
38,120.05 btn

1.00000 TJS = 7.62401 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TJS7.62401 BTN
5 TJS38.12005 BTN
10 TJS76.24010 BTN
20 TJS152.48020 BTN
50 TJS381.20050 BTN
100 TJS762.40100 BTN
250 TJS1906.00250 BTN
500 TJS3812.00500 BTN
1000 TJS7624.01000 BTN
2000 TJS15248.02000 BTN
5000 TJS38120.05000 BTN
10000 TJS76240.10000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BTN0.13117 TJS
5 BTN0.65582 TJS
10 BTN1.31165 TJS
20 BTN2.62330 TJS
50 BTN6.55825 TJS
100 BTN13.11650 TJS
250 BTN32.79125 TJS
500 BTN65.58250 TJS
1000 BTN131.16500 TJS
2000 BTN262.33000 TJS
5000 BTN655.82500 TJS
10000 BTN1311.65000 TJS