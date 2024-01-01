Thai bahts to Colombian pesos today

Convert THB to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
122,054 cop

฿1.000 THB = $122.1 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
THB to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

COP
1 THB to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High122.8300122.8300
Low114.2920106.5430
Average117.9103113.7366
Change4.11%12.89%
1 THB to COP stats

The performance of THB to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 122.8300 and a 30 day low of 114.2920. This means the 30 day average was 117.9103. The change for THB to COP was 4.11.

The performance of THB to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 122.8300 and a 90 day low of 106.5430. This means the 90 day average was 113.7366. The change for THB to COP was 12.89.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Colombian Peso
1 THB122.05400 COP
5 THB610.27000 COP
10 THB1,220.54000 COP
20 THB2,441.08000 COP
50 THB6,102.70000 COP
100 THB12,205.40000 COP
250 THB30,513.50000 COP
500 THB61,027.00000 COP
1000 THB122,054.00000 COP
2000 THB244,108.00000 COP
5000 THB610,270.00000 COP
10000 THB1,220,540.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Thai Baht
1 COP0.00819 THB
5 COP0.04097 THB
10 COP0.08193 THB
20 COP0.16386 THB
50 COP0.40966 THB
100 COP0.81931 THB
250 COP2.04828 THB
500 COP4.09656 THB
1000 COP8.19312 THB
2000 COP16.38624 THB
5000 COP40.96560 THB
10000 COP81.93120 THB