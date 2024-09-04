Thai baht to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Colombian pesos is currently 122.054 today, reflecting a 0.398% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a 2.704% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 122.886 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 118.501 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.755% increase in value.