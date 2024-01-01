Thai bahts to Bahamian dollars today

Convert THB to BSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
29.17 bsd

฿1.000 THB = B$0.02917 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
THB to BSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BSD
1 THB to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02950.0295
Low0.02810.0271
Average0.02890.0280
Change3.22%6.23%
1 THB to BSD stats

The performance of THB to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0295 and a 30 day low of 0.0281. This means the 30 day average was 0.0289. The change for THB to BSD was 3.22.

The performance of THB to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0295 and a 90 day low of 0.0271. This means the 90 day average was 0.0280. The change for THB to BSD was 6.23.

How to convert Thai bahts to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bahamian Dollar
1 THB0.02917 BSD
5 THB0.14586 BSD
10 THB0.29172 BSD
20 THB0.58343 BSD
50 THB1.45858 BSD
100 THB2.91715 BSD
250 THB7.29287 BSD
500 THB14.58575 BSD
1000 THB29.17150 BSD
2000 THB58.34300 BSD
5000 THB145.85750 BSD
10000 THB291.71500 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Thai Baht
1 BSD34.28000 THB
5 BSD171.40000 THB
10 BSD342.80000 THB
20 BSD685.60000 THB
50 BSD1,714.00000 THB
100 BSD3,428.00000 THB
250 BSD8,570.00000 THB
500 BSD17,140.00000 THB
1000 BSD34,280.00000 THB
2000 BSD68,560.00000 THB
5000 BSD171,400.00000 THB
10000 BSD342,800.00000 THB