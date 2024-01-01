Thai bahts to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert THB to ANG at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
52.21 ang

฿1.000 THB = ƒ0.05221 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:09
THB to ANG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ANG
1 THB to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05280.0528
Low0.05030.0484
Average0.05180.0501
Change3.21%6.22%
1 THB to ANG stats

The performance of THB to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0528 and a 30 day low of 0.0503. This means the 30 day average was 0.0518. The change for THB to ANG was 3.21.

The performance of THB to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0528 and a 90 day low of 0.0484. This means the 90 day average was 0.0501. The change for THB to ANG was 6.22.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3551.4930.76383.96217.9871.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.7919.8781.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.98513.2790.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.23812.0480.875

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 THB0.05221 ANG
5 THB0.26106 ANG
10 THB0.52213 ANG
20 THB1.04425 ANG
50 THB2.61063 ANG
100 THB5.22125 ANG
250 THB13.05313 ANG
500 THB26.10625 ANG
1000 THB52.21250 ANG
2000 THB104.42500 ANG
5000 THB261.06250 ANG
10000 THB522.12500 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Thai Baht
1 ANG19.15250 THB
5 ANG95.76250 THB
10 ANG191.52500 THB
20 ANG383.05000 THB
50 ANG957.62500 THB
100 ANG1,915.25000 THB
250 ANG4,788.12500 THB
500 ANG9,576.25000 THB
1000 ANG19,152.50000 THB
2000 ANG38,305.00000 THB
5000 ANG95,762.50000 THB
10000 ANG191,525.00000 THB