Thai baht to Netherlands Antillean guilders exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Netherlands Antillean guilders is currently 0.052 today, reflecting a -0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a -0.964% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Netherlands Antillean guilders has fluctuated between a high of 0.053 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.052 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.277% decrease in value.