Salvadoran colóns to South Korean wons today

Convert SVC to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
153,341 krw

₡1.000 SVC = ₩153.3 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SVC to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KRW
1 SVC to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High157.2750159.2190
Low151.2910151.2910
Average153.9822156.5390
Change-1.94%-1.76%
View full history

1 SVC to KRW stats

The performance of SVC to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 157.2750 and a 30 day low of 151.2910. This means the 30 day average was 153.9822. The change for SVC to KRW was -1.94.

The performance of SVC to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 159.2190 and a 90 day low of 151.2910. This means the 90 day average was 156.5390. The change for SVC to KRW was -1.76.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7791.6510.8431.44419.8821.789
1 USD0.905183.9591.4940.7631.30717.9921.619
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.66956.20610.5110.87512.0451.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / South Korean Won
1 SVC153.34100 KRW
5 SVC766.70500 KRW
10 SVC1,533.41000 KRW
20 SVC3,066.82000 KRW
50 SVC7,667.05000 KRW
100 SVC15,334.10000 KRW
250 SVC38,335.25000 KRW
500 SVC76,670.50000 KRW
1000 SVC153,341.00000 KRW
2000 SVC306,682.00000 KRW
5000 SVC766,705.00000 KRW
10000 SVC1,533,410.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Salvadoran Colón
1 KRW0.00652 SVC
5 KRW0.03261 SVC
10 KRW0.06521 SVC
20 KRW0.13043 SVC
50 KRW0.32607 SVC
100 KRW0.65214 SVC
250 KRW1.63036 SVC
500 KRW3.26072 SVC
1000 KRW6.52143 SVC
2000 KRW13.04286 SVC
5000 KRW32.60715 SVC
10000 KRW65.21430 SVC
20000 KRW130.42860 SVC
30000 KRW195.64290 SVC
40000 KRW260.85720 SVC
50000 KRW326.07150 SVC