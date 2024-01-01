Salvadoran colóns to Jamaican dollars today

Convert SVC to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
17,946.20 jmd

₡1.000 SVC = J$17.95 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:20
SVC to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JMD
1 SVC to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.946217.9462
Low17.828517.7526
Average17.903417.8520
Change0.37%0.86%
1 SVC to JMD stats

The performance of SVC to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.9462 and a 30 day low of 17.8285. This means the 30 day average was 17.9034. The change for SVC to JMD was 0.37.

The performance of SVC to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.9462 and a 90 day low of 17.7526. This means the 90 day average was 17.8520. The change for SVC to JMD was 0.86.

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Jamaican Dollar
1 SVC17.94620 JMD
5 SVC89.73100 JMD
10 SVC179.46200 JMD
20 SVC358.92400 JMD
50 SVC897.31000 JMD
100 SVC1,794.62000 JMD
250 SVC4,486.55000 JMD
500 SVC8,973.10000 JMD
1000 SVC17,946.20000 JMD
2000 SVC35,892.40000 JMD
5000 SVC89,731.00000 JMD
10000 SVC179,462.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 JMD0.05572 SVC
5 JMD0.27861 SVC
10 JMD0.55722 SVC
20 JMD1.11444 SVC
50 JMD2.78611 SVC
100 JMD5.57222 SVC
250 JMD13.93055 SVC
500 JMD27.86110 SVC
1000 JMD55.72220 SVC
2000 JMD111.44440 SVC
5000 JMD278.61100 SVC
10000 JMD557.22200 SVC