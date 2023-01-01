5 Sierra Leonean leones to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert SLL to KZT at the real exchange rate

5 sll
0.10 kzt

1.00000 SLL = 0.02048 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leones

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SLL0.02048 KZT
5 SLL0.10241 KZT
10 SLL0.20481 KZT
20 SLL0.40963 KZT
50 SLL1.02408 KZT
100 SLL2.04815 KZT
250 SLL5.12038 KZT
500 SLL10.24075 KZT
1000 SLL20.48150 KZT
2000 SLL40.96300 KZT
5000 SLL102.40750 KZT
10000 SLL204.81500 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 KZT48.82440 SLL
5 KZT244.12200 SLL
10 KZT488.24400 SLL
20 KZT976.48800 SLL
50 KZT2441.22000 SLL
100 KZT4882.44000 SLL
250 KZT12206.10000 SLL
500 KZT24412.20000 SLL
1000 KZT48824.40000 SLL
2000 KZT97648.80000 SLL
5000 KZT244122.00000 SLL
10000 KZT488244.00000 SLL