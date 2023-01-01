100 Saint Helena pounds to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert SHP to SBD at the real exchange rate

100 shp
1067.63 sbd

1.00000 SHP = 10.67630 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 SHP10.67630 SBD
5 SHP53.38150 SBD
10 SHP106.76300 SBD
20 SHP213.52600 SBD
50 SHP533.81500 SBD
100 SHP1067.63000 SBD
250 SHP2669.07500 SBD
500 SHP5338.15000 SBD
1000 SHP10676.30000 SBD
2000 SHP21352.60000 SBD
5000 SHP53381.50000 SBD
10000 SHP106763.00000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 SBD0.09367 SHP
5 SBD0.46833 SHP
10 SBD0.93666 SHP
20 SBD1.87331 SHP
50 SBD4.68329 SHP
100 SBD9.36657 SHP
250 SBD23.41643 SHP
500 SBD46.83285 SHP
1000 SBD93.66570 SHP
2000 SBD187.33140 SHP
5000 SBD468.32850 SHP
10000 SBD936.65700 SHP