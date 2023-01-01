5 Saint Helena pounds to Mozambican meticals

Convert SHP to MZN at the real exchange rate

5 shp
402.07 mzn

1.00000 SHP = 80.41300 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7933670.9141.518951.3393518.78281.363351.64271
1 GBP1.2604511.152011.914561.6881823.67481.718432.07055
1 EUR1.09410.8680511.661881.4653820.55031.491641.79729
1 AUD0.658350.5223130.60172710.88176112.36570.8975611.08148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Mozambican Metical
1 SHP80.41300 MZN
5 SHP402.06500 MZN
10 SHP804.13000 MZN
20 SHP1608.26000 MZN
50 SHP4020.65000 MZN
100 SHP8041.30000 MZN
250 SHP20103.25000 MZN
500 SHP40206.50000 MZN
1000 SHP80413.00000 MZN
2000 SHP160826.00000 MZN
5000 SHP402065.00000 MZN
10000 SHP804130.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Saint Helena Pound
1 MZN0.01244 SHP
5 MZN0.06218 SHP
10 MZN0.12436 SHP
20 MZN0.24872 SHP
50 MZN0.62179 SHP
100 MZN1.24358 SHP
250 MZN3.10895 SHP
500 MZN6.21790 SHP
1000 MZN12.43580 SHP
2000 MZN24.87160 SHP
5000 MZN62.17900 SHP
10000 MZN124.35800 SHP