Saint Helena pound to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Mozambican meticals is currently 83.667 today, reflecting a -0.240% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.158% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 84.650 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 83.504 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.477% decrease in value.