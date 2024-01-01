Saint Helena pounds to Jordanian dinars today

Convert SHP to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
929.116 jod

£1.000 SHP = JD0.9291 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:50
SHP to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 SHP to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.93940.9394
Low0.89910.8948
Average0.91950.9109
Change2.51%2.49%
View full history

1 SHP to JOD stats

The performance of SHP to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9394 and a 30 day low of 0.8991. This means the 30 day average was 0.9195. The change for SHP to JOD was 2.51.

The performance of SHP to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9394 and a 90 day low of 0.8948. This means the 90 day average was 0.9109. The change for SHP to JOD was 2.49.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9691.3551.617
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9541.71323.5611.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8521.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60710.87712.0580.9091.085

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Jordanian Dinar
1 SHP0.92912 JOD
5 SHP4.64558 JOD
10 SHP9.29116 JOD
20 SHP18.58232 JOD
50 SHP46.45580 JOD
100 SHP92.91160 JOD
250 SHP232.27900 JOD
500 SHP464.55800 JOD
1000 SHP929.11600 JOD
2000 SHP1,858.23200 JOD
5000 SHP4,645.58000 JOD
10000 SHP9,291.16000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 JOD1.07629 SHP
5 JOD5.38145 SHP
10 JOD10.76290 SHP
20 JOD21.52580 SHP
50 JOD53.81450 SHP
100 JOD107.62900 SHP
250 JOD269.07250 SHP
500 JOD538.14500 SHP
1000 JOD1,076.29000 SHP
2000 JOD2,152.58000 SHP
5000 JOD5,381.45000 SHP
10000 JOD10,762.90000 SHP