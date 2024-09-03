Saint Helena pound to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.929 today, reflecting a -0.217% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.126% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.940 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.928 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.243% decrease in value.