100 Saint Helena pounds to Isle of Man pounds

Convert SHP to IMP at the real exchange rate

100 shp
99.91 imp

1.00000 SHP = 0.99914 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Isle of Man pound
1 SHP0.99914 IMP
5 SHP4.99569 IMP
10 SHP9.99139 IMP
20 SHP19.98278 IMP
50 SHP49.95695 IMP
100 SHP99.91390 IMP
250 SHP249.78475 IMP
500 SHP499.56950 IMP
1000 SHP999.13900 IMP
2000 SHP1998.27800 IMP
5000 SHP4995.69500 IMP
10000 SHP9991.39000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Saint Helena Pound
1 IMP1.00086 SHP
5 IMP5.00430 SHP
10 IMP10.00860 SHP
20 IMP20.01720 SHP
50 IMP50.04300 SHP
100 IMP100.08600 SHP
250 IMP250.21500 SHP
500 IMP500.43000 SHP
1000 IMP1000.86000 SHP
2000 IMP2001.72000 SHP
5000 IMP5004.30000 SHP
10000 IMP10008.60000 SHP