Saint Helena pounds to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert SHP to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
145,575 etb

£1.000 SHP = Br145.6 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:44
SHP to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ETB
1 SHP to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High147.5850147.5850
Low88.883772.6625
Average137.320496.2674
Change63.78%98.39%
1 SHP to ETB stats

The performance of SHP to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 147.5850 and a 30 day low of 88.8837. This means the 30 day average was 137.3204. The change for SHP to ETB was 63.78.

The performance of SHP to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 147.5850 and a 90 day low of 72.6625. This means the 90 day average was 96.2674. The change for SHP to ETB was 98.39.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30617.9691.3541.617
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9541.71323.5611.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44319.8531.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60710.87712.060.9091.085

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Ethiopian Birr
1 SHP145.57500 ETB
5 SHP727.87500 ETB
10 SHP1,455.75000 ETB
20 SHP2,911.50000 ETB
50 SHP7,278.75000 ETB
100 SHP14,557.50000 ETB
250 SHP36,393.75000 ETB
500 SHP72,787.50000 ETB
1000 SHP145,575.00000 ETB
2000 SHP291,150.00000 ETB
5000 SHP727,875.00000 ETB
10000 SHP1,455,750.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Saint Helena Pound
1 ETB0.00687 SHP
5 ETB0.03435 SHP
10 ETB0.06869 SHP
20 ETB0.13739 SHP
50 ETB0.34347 SHP
100 ETB0.68693 SHP
250 ETB1.71733 SHP
500 ETB3.43466 SHP
1000 ETB6.86931 SHP
2000 ETB13.73862 SHP
5000 ETB34.34655 SHP
10000 ETB68.69310 SHP