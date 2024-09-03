Saint Helena pound to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Ethiopian birrs is currently 145.575 today, reflecting a 0.251% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.401% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 147.935 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 142.427 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.701% decrease in value.