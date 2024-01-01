Saint Helena pounds to Danish kroner today

Convert SHP to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
8,853.25 dkk

£1.000 SHP = kr8.853 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:43
SHP to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DKK
1 SHP to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.86618.8878
Low8.65978.6597
Average8.76998.8106
Change1.23%0.88%
1 SHP to DKK stats

The performance of SHP to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.8661 and a 30 day low of 8.6597. This means the 30 day average was 8.7699. The change for SHP to DKK was 1.23.

The performance of SHP to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8878 and a 90 day low of 8.6597. This means the 90 day average was 8.8106. The change for SHP to DKK was 0.88.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30617.9691.3541.617
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9541.71323.561.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44319.8521.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60710.87712.060.9091.085

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Danish Krone
1 SHP8.85325 DKK
5 SHP44.26625 DKK
10 SHP88.53250 DKK
20 SHP177.06500 DKK
50 SHP442.66250 DKK
100 SHP885.32500 DKK
250 SHP2,213.31250 DKK
500 SHP4,426.62500 DKK
1000 SHP8,853.25000 DKK
2000 SHP17,706.50000 DKK
5000 SHP44,266.25000 DKK
10000 SHP88,532.50000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Saint Helena Pound
1 DKK0.11295 SHP
5 DKK0.56477 SHP
10 DKK1.12953 SHP
20 DKK2.25906 SHP
50 DKK5.64765 SHP
100 DKK11.29530 SHP
250 DKK28.23825 SHP
500 DKK56.47650 SHP
1000 DKK112.95300 SHP
2000 DKK225.90600 SHP
5000 DKK564.76500 SHP
10000 DKK1,129.53000 SHP