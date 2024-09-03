Saint Helena pound to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Danish kroner is currently 8.853 today, reflecting a -0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.094% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 8.877 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 8.844 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.151% decrease in value.