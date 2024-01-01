Saint Helena pounds to Bahamian dollars today

Convert SHP to BSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
1,311.20 bsd

£1.000 SHP = B$1.311 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:40
SHP to BSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BSD
1 SHP to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.32551.3255
Low1.26831.2621
Average1.29751.2852
Change2.54%2.49%
1 SHP to BSD stats

The performance of SHP to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3255 and a 30 day low of 1.2683. This means the 30 day average was 1.2975. The change for SHP to BSD was 2.54.

The performance of SHP to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3255 and a 90 day low of 1.2621. This means the 90 day average was 1.2852. The change for SHP to BSD was 2.49.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30617.9691.3541.617
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71323.5611.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44319.8531.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0620.9091.085

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bahamian Dollar
1 SHP1.31120 BSD
5 SHP6.55600 BSD
10 SHP13.11200 BSD
20 SHP26.22400 BSD
50 SHP65.56000 BSD
100 SHP131.12000 BSD
250 SHP327.80000 BSD
500 SHP655.60000 BSD
1000 SHP1,311.20000 BSD
2000 SHP2,622.40000 BSD
5000 SHP6,556.00000 BSD
10000 SHP13,112.00000 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BSD0.76266 SHP
5 BSD3.81330 SHP
10 BSD7.62660 SHP
20 BSD15.25320 SHP
50 BSD38.13300 SHP
100 BSD76.26600 SHP
250 BSD190.66500 SHP
500 BSD381.33000 SHP
1000 BSD762.66000 SHP
2000 BSD1,525.32000 SHP
5000 BSD3,813.30000 SHP
10000 BSD7,626.60000 SHP